The aftermath of wildfires on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Kaleikaumaka Dodd)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui County officials continue recovery efforts in Lahaina after the devastating fires that destroyed a large part of the town.

UPDATE: 8/11/23, 1:25 p.m.

Maui officials confirmed Friday afternoon an additional 12 fatalities in the Lahaina fires. That raises the total to 67.

The number stood at 55 for most of the day.

UPDATE: 8/10/23

As of Thursday morning, Maui officials said that the Lahaina fire was 80% contained.

“These past few days the resolve of our families, businesses and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime. With lives lost and properties dissemated, we are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time.” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen

Maui County officials said more than 270 structures, including an iconic 120-year-old building on Front Street, have been either damaged or destroyed; much of the destruction has been in the historic town of Lahaina.

Cell phone service is reportedly down for much of west Maui, with the potential to remain inoperable for weeks.

State officials are urging the public to avoid traveling to the affected areas in an effort to reserve resources for those most in need of them.

FEMA said they are bringing in cadaver dogs to supplement recovery efforts. However, it will take time for a final total of fatalities.

Those wanting to assist by donating to shelters, may do so at War Memorial. It will be open for drop-offs Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Among the items being accepted are: non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets. Officials are asking that donations not be dropped off at fire stations.

GoFundMe has created a list of verified fundraisers for those looking to provide monetary support online. Click here, to donate to victims’ on Maui.

The Pulehu fire in Kihei was reportedly 70% contained as of Thursday morning and the fire in Upcountry was awaiting further assessment.

