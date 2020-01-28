Mattel unveils ‘most diverse’ Barbie dolls

(CNN) — Barbie dolls are known for getting makeovers, but this time, the toys are evolving to better reflect the children who play with them. Barbie says a new release of toys is the brand’s “Most Diverse Doll Line” yet.

Some of the new Barbies have rainbow-colored hair, or no hair at all. Others have wheelchairs or prosthetic limbs. The dolls also come in varied skin tones. One doll has Vitiligo, a disease in which blotches of skin lack pigment.

Barbie says on its website that the dolls were created to add “more diversity for endless storytelling possibilities.”

Mattel, Barbie’s manufacturing company, has been criticized in the past for its unrealistic portrayal of beauty.