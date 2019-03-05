Matt Chapman bounces back: Oakland A’s depend on his bat and platinum glove

The crack of the bat, the smell of hotdogs and popcorn sitting on the berm, is pretty much the scene every day in one particular area of Mesa, Arizona because Spring Training is underway.

On Monday morning, Sports Reporter Kevaney Martin caught up with the guy they call “Chappy” or better yet “Pegasus,” which is a nickname that dates back to his Cal State Fullerton days.

Matt Chapman won a Platinum Glove last season, and he wasn’t too shabby either. Chapman had a couple of off-season surgeries: One on his shoulder, another on his thumb, but they were successful and in the past, so he’s looking to the future.

“I feel good; I feel ready. I’m not, like, holding anything back,” Chapman said.

Chapman led the A’s in batting average last season, hitting .278 over 145 games.

“I just want to win as many games as possible, and our goal is to win the division and make it to the playoffs again,” he said.

The Oakland A’s are counting on a big season from Chapman.

“He’s a platinum glove winner. He’s pretty good,” Oakland A’s Coach and manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s just about making sure he’s healthy and getting him ready for the season.”

Reporter: “What would you feel like are your own expectations for yourself this season based on what you did last year?”

Chapman: “You can’t control those things. Obviously, you want to get better every single year. I expect to continue to get better. I worked hard to get better. I know bouncing back off of two surgeries you don’t always know what you’re going to get, but I feel strong. I feel confident. I’m more so worried about the team. I think the most important thing for me is to find ways to help the team win.”

Part of that confidence comes from the fact the Aa’s won 97 games last season.

