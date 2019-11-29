Mate, more than a drinking tradition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mate is an infused drink brewed from dried herb leaves known as “yerba mate.”

The beverage is popular in many South American countries, especially in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil.

Sandra Boxler

The gourds — or pressing cups — come in different shapes and styles and there is a mate-specific straw called “bombilla”. The straw allows the water to filter with the taste of the infused herbs but prevents leaves from filtering into the water.

Mate requires hot, but not boiling water, and it is usually served inside a kettle or “pava”.

“Yerba Mate” contains mateine, which is a form of caffeine, anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Sandra Boxler

Many believe that mate can relieve fatigue, promote weight loss, ease depression and help treat headaches.

Drinking mate is a tradition between friends, family, coworkers and anybody that can be consumed anytime of the day.

Marcia Suez

When in a group setting, it is usually consumed from the same cup and straw and passed around to everyone.

¡Salud!

—