LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the fifth year, magician Mat Franco is partnering up with Sunny 106.5 to host a pet supply drive to benefit The Animal Foundation.

Until September 11, visit any Las Vegas-area PetSmart location. There you can purchase and donate a minimum of $20 worth of items from The Animal Foundation’s wishlist or a PetSmart gift card of equivalent value and you will receive one complimentary ticket voucher to see Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly.

The show, held live onstage in the Mat Franco Theater at The LINQ Hotel, is celebrating its seventh anniversary in August.

“The past few years have been difficult for everyone, but especially for organizations like The Animal Foundation, who are always in need of our support,” said Las Vegas headliner Mat Franco. “I am so happy to once again partner with Sunny 106.5 and PetSmart to host this supply drive for animals who could really use our help. Las Vegas is such a generous community and I look forward to seeing those who contribute to this worthy cause at my show!”

Since 2016, the annual campaign has raised more than $20,000 in animal care supplies and monetary gifts for The Animal Foundation. Mat Franco also partners with The Animal Foundation to help promote shelter pet adoptions.

The Animal Foundation Wish List is as follows:

Pup-Peroni, Nudges, and other soft, meaty dog treats

Kong Classic, Kong Extreme, and Kong Wobbler rubber dog toys

Nylabone and other chew toys for dogs

Cat toys (wands, balls, catnip, etc.)

Small animal feeding bottles (for kittens, puppies, and other baby animals)

Dry and canned cat food

Chewable toys for rabbits and guinea pigs

Kitty litter

XL puppy pee pads

Soft blankets

PetSmart has 13 locations across the Las Vegas valley where purchases and donations can be made. One complimentary ticket voucher will be awarded per minimum donation of $20 worth of items, with a maximum of two vouchers awarded per transaction.