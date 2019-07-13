Nationwide ICE raids begin Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Protesters gathered and chanted in front of the Lloyd George Federal courthouse Friday to protest immigration. Near the stairs of the courthouse, which is located at 333 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, the protest was peaceful and filled with people from both sides.

Some were speaking out against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, while others supported the commander-in-chief.

The protest was put together by the Lights of Liberty Las Vegas group.

The protest in Las Vegas was just one of the hundreds of protests about the matter across the country Friday.