LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip there are new cranes being constructed, the same type of cranes Las Vegans are used to seeing at most of the numerous large construction projects around the valley.

But these cranes are not going to be used to build anything — at least not yet. The cranes are being built as part of CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, the largest construction show in North America.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG setup takes approximately one month before the five day show in Las Vegas. Feb. 21, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

CONEXPO-CON/AGG setup takes approximately one month before the five day show in Las Vegas. Feb. 21, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

CONEXPO-CON/AGG setup takes approximately one month before the five day show in Las Vegas. Feb. 21, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

CONEXPO-CON/AGG setup takes approximately one month before the five day show in Las Vegas. Feb. 21, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

This construction show doesn’t actually begin for another three weeks. It runs from March 14 to 18 at the Las Vegas festival grounds at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Sahara, and all of the halls of the new and old Las Vegas Convention Center. This is one large-scale show even by Las Vegas standards.

The show “attracts persons involved in all segments of the construction, aggregates, and ready mixed concrete industries, including contractors, materials producers, and government and institutional sector officials,” according to its website. In all around 1,800 companies will be showing off new construction vehicles, equipment and technology at this show.

Organizers of the show expect more than 130,000 people to attend making this one of the largest conventions to take place in Las Vegas.