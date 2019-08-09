Massive 2-alarm fire spreads black smoke through area near Losee and Lake Mead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are battling a massive fire in the area of Losee and Lake Mead. Fire officials say it started at 12:15 p.m. at a business.
At this time fire officials have not released any info on what has caused the fire, but 8 News Now has learned that the fire has been upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.
Huge plumes of thick black smoke can be seen billowing through the air.
No other details were released. 8 News NOW has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story.