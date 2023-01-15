LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Who doesn’t like to spend a Sunday morning with a bagel? But nearly 18 of ’em? Slathered with cream cheese?

Anyone who can wolf down 17 3/4 of the dense bread rolls, complete with cream cheese, in one sitting has to be considered a champion, and that’s just what Geoffrey Esper is after his display Sunday morning at the Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship.

On National Bagel Day, no less, Esper, of Oxford, Massachusetts, chomped his way to the title, downing the bagels Sunday morning at the delicatessen off the Strip in eight minutes and winning $7,500 in cash prizes.

He beat Nick Wehry, of suburban Tampa, Florida, who was second with 14 3/4 bagels. Las Vegas resident Derek Hendrickson ate 9 1/4 bagels to finish fifth.

It’s the first time Major League Eating has held an event featuring bagels, an event spokesman said.

No word on whether the chewy bread rings were washed down with coffee.