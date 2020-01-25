Massachusetts company developing vaccine for coronavirus

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the country’s busiest travel period, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(CNN) — A company in Massachusetts is working to develop a vaccine for the Coronavirus that has killed 41 people in China, and is spreading across multiple countries.

Biotech company Moderna is partnering with the National Institute of Health to teach the immune system to recognize a virus that takes over cells.

Researchers are using MRNA technology, which instructs cells in the body to make proteins to prevent or fight disease.

The first step is to figure out the right vaccine and then prove it can work in humans. They will do that in a clinical trial.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,300 people, while spreading to countries around the world. Two cases have been confirmed in the U.S.