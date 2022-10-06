LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mass stabbing Thursday on the Strip that killed two and wounded six others continues a recent series of knife-wielding assaults, including a spree in Canada last month by two brothers and an attack earlier Thursday in London that wounded three people.

Mass stabbings are rare, but New York City police reported that through August attacks with knives overall are up 11% when compared to the same period last year.

Among the most reported attacks nationwide was the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, 69, whose body was found Sept. 2 outside his northwest valley home. Robert Telles, who was Clark County public administrator at the time of the stabbing, is charged with murder in the German case.

On Sept. 4, in one of the deadliest massacres in Canadian history, 12 people were killed and 18 others were injured in the province of Saskatchewan, some on the James Smith Cree Nation and others in the community of Weldon. The attacks happened in 13 locations overall, according to reports.

The stabbings by brothers Damien Sanderson, 31, and Miles Sanderson, 30, targeted some victims, and others were random, according to authorities. A manhunt across Saskatchewan, and later the provinces of Manitoba and Alberta ensued, with Damien Sanderson found dead with multiple wounds. His brother was later captured and then died of a drug overdose, police said.

In London’s Bishopsgate ward, three people were stabbed Thursday morning, victims of a phone robbery, according to reports.

In October of last year, a man in Kongsberg, Norway, killed five and wounded two others as he stalked victims with a bow and arrow and a knife, authorities said.

Several stabbings in less than a year have occurred on or near the Strip.

A more recent stabbing death in the city was on Sept. 14, when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Pablo Enrique Bonilla, 34, fatally stabbed his mother in an apartment in the southeast valley. He is charged with murder.