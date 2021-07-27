Masks required indoors when students return to Clark County schools on Aug. 9

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County schools will reopen Aug. 9 with a mask requirement in place for students, teachers and other employees.

Updated mask, health, and safety protocols



Protocolos de mascarilla, salud y seguridad actualizados pic.twitter.com/NZxxOvhgxP — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) July 27, 2021

A tweet just before noon on Tuesday indicates the change is due to high transmission rates of COVID-19 and “alignment with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District and the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

Mask requirements apply indoors, “unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use,” according to the Clark County School District (CCSD).

All students and staff must wear face masks on all CCSD buses, as well.

CCSD “is committed to opening schools for all students for in-person learning, while promoting the health and safety of all students and staff. We will continue to monitor the health data in our community to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of mitigation strategies,” the district said.

CCSD also took the opportunity to remind people about vaccination clinics that are available.

