Masks required, but not vaccines for Vegas Kickoff Classic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will not be required for fans who attend the Vegas Kickoff Classic football game between the University of Arizona and BYU, however, all fans will need to wear a face covering, regardless of their vaccination status.

The game, which is expected to become an annual matchup of two non-conference opponents, is expected to draw a huge crowd from two passionate fanbases from neighboring states. The game is set for Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

The announcement that proof of vaccines is not required is a departure from policies of the Las Vegas Raiders and some other large events. The Raiders became the first team in the NFL to require proof of vaccination for all fans 12-year-old and up when their season kicks off Monday, Sept. 13.