Mask still required on RTC buses, in transit facilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been less than a week since Governor Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s mask mandate however masks are still required at airports, on planes, and on public buses.

The Bonneville Transit Center is one of the places where people are still being asked to wear a mask. The Regional Transportation Commission said it’s not experienced any increase in passenger issues or pushback on wearing masks while riding RTC buses.

Riders still need to wear a mask while traveling on RTC buses or visiting any of the transit facilities because they follow mandates set by the Federal Transit Administration.

In regards to the mask mandate on airplanes, the TSA’s mandate is in effect until March 18. However it’s been extended several times since it first went into effect.