LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium has announced that a mask requirement will be in place for the upcoming BTS concerts in Las Vegas.

According to Allegiant’s release, the event will not require proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination for entry. As a precaution, the event organizer is requiring all attendees to wear a mask that fully covers the nose and mouth inside the stadium at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The Korean pop group will perform four concerts in April at Allegiant Stadium all of which are already sold out.