‘Mask Posse’ sews, delivers thousands of masks across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of volunteers called the “Mask Posse” is working hard to create and deliver masks across the valley.

The group is affiliated with the local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union. The Mask posse told 8 News Now many of their members have skills making costumes. So, this seemed like the perfect way to pitch in.

So far, in just under three weeks, they’ve donated more than 2,000 masks to hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare centers across the Las Vegas valley.

The group of about 100 volunteers, which is made up of union and even non-union members, do everything from washing the material to sewing the masks and delivering them to their destinations.

They say they simply want to help.

“A lot of us feel like we don’t have an outlet to help or we have to stay home,” said outreach coordinator Katherine Gonzalez. “So, what can we do from home and still help the situation, and so I think one of the greatest things is the ability to help people, even though we’re still confined to our homes.”

The Mask Posse of Las Vegas is also making and delivering baby face shields for the littlest Las Vegans and ear savers to help nurses pull the elastic strings away from their ears when they wear masks.

The group says 500 more masks are in the final sanitation stage right now and will be donated soon. Moving forward, they expect to donate close to 2,000 masks per week.