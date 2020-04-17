Mask a Hero: Volunteers step up to answer the call from a local doctor for face masks

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley has answered the call from a local OB/GYN to help make masks for a local front line workers. Earlier this week, 8 News Now talked with Dr. Staci McHale about her “Mask a Hero” project.

Since her story aired Wednesday, more than 150 new seamstresses have signed up to help make masks for healthcare workers in Clark County.

“We want to give a big thank you from all of the physicians at the Clark County Medical Society, we received an overwhelming amount of volunteers and we are touched by the ability of our community to come together,” Dr. Staci McHale said.

Medicial offices will get them delivered on Tuesday. If you would like to sign up to help, you can go to this link.