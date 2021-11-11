‘Mash potatoes, not your head, buckle up’: Driver disturbed by highway messages, NDOT defends them

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was driving along I-15 northbound this week and took to Twitter to express her outrage with the way the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is alerting drivers to be safe during the holidays.

The driver took a picture of the sign that read “Mashed potatoes, not your head, buckle up,” and posted it on Twitter with a caption that read “#LasVegas this is highly disturbing.”

On Thursday, her tweet had over 1.8K likes and over 150 comments from people both for and against NDOT’s approach to driver safety.

One Twitter user wrote, “Makes sense to me. What’s disturbing about it?” While another Twitter user wrote, “Yes it really is and I’m tired of seeing it.”

NDOT has found a creative way to reach drivers during holidays, special events, or seasons by displaying witty safety messages on their digital sign displays along the interstate roadways.

NDOT tells 8 News Now it stands by its messaging and says it will continue to have “eye-catching” signs that get its safety points across.

Nevada has had more fatalities on its roadways this year than in any year in at least the past decade – and we still have 52 days left in 2021. Reckless and careless driving that leads to lives lost is unacceptable and must stop. With over 90 percent of U.S. crashes caused in part by driver behavior, it is incumbent on all traffic safety partners to find effective ways to communicate driving safety reminders. Creative and eye-catching digital sign messages are one way to deliver those reminders and engage the public on the importance of traffic safety. NDOT and local traffic engineering and safety partners carefully review and prioritize digital sign messages to ensure that they provide the most critical and appropriate travel and traffic safety information to Nevada road users while remaining compliant with state and federal regulations. Nevada Department of Transportation