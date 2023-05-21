LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction headaches continue for drivers in the Downtown Las Vegas area with the closure of Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard starting Monday.

Businesses around the central valley intersection are feeling the impact and preparing for the week ahead. Capriotti’s located near the intersection is preparing for more online orders as customers try to avoid the construction. Employees like shift supervisor Raneka Williams are also having to plan their routes ahead of time.

“You can tell there has been a difference with the construction because I come to work this way and as soon as I hit right there I be like urgh why didn’t I go the back way,” Williams said. “If they come from the back way to Maryland Parkway from Sahara they can get through us because they can just turn in. If they go this way I don’t know how they are going to get through it.”

Williams said it won’t deter their loyal customers from coming in but they are looking forward to the project’s completion.

The $51 million project will install new storm drains along with other improvements to help alleviate the heavy flow of stormwater that has flowed down Charleston Boulevard in the past.

The intersection of Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard will be closed starting Monday, May 22 at 5 a.m. through Friday, May 26 at 5 p.m. The City of Las Vegas suggests using Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue as alternate northbound and southbound routes to avoid construction. Sahara Avenue is recommended for an alternate eastbound and westbound route.

The project is estimated to be complete in 2024 but the intersection should reopen by Memorial Day weekend.