Marshmello performs at halftime at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS(KLAS)– Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello performs at halftime Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Marshmello has clocked 12 billion streams across Spotify and is considered to be one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world.

Most recently, Marshmello released his fourth studio album, Shockwave, and landed a 2021 Wynn Nightlife summer residency.

Marshmello joins a long list of performers who entertained fans during Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

The kickoff is slated for 5:20 p.m.