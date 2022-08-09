LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of DUI.

Lynch, 36, a former running back, most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Officers arrested Lynch following a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said. Officers suspected Lynch was impaired and took him to jail.

Lynch played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.

8 News Now first reported the news Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.