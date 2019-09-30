Mars school program designed to spark excitement about learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Exploring planet Mars. Students from several CCSD schools are getting new learning tools highlighting the red planet and space exploration.

Students had the chance to interact with a large vinyl map of planet Mars. It’s a hands-on lesson for fourth graders at Kermit Booker Innovative Elementary School by MLK Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Students, like Gloria Diaz, are learning the characteristics of Mars.

“The taller you are, the colder it gets. So, if you were to go to the mountain right there it’s actually the tallest. I think it’s actually really awesome cause my brother told me about some planets cause he’s in high school,” Diaz said.

The program is heading to 22 other elementary schools within the Clark County School District. It’s made possible thanks to partnerships with the Aldrin Family Foundation, the Public Education Foundation and Desert Research Institute.

“It’s more than just what you see here as a map. I mean, it’s really, there’s training for teachers. You know, it comes with lesson plans that are aligned to the next gen standards,” said Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD superintendent.

The goal is to create a spark of excitement among kids, according to Dr. Andrew Aldrin. His father is Dr. Buzz Aldrin, the famous former astronaut who walked on the moon in the 1960s.

“It gives students the chance to actually walk on Mars, play on Mars, and understand something about what it is to live on Mars,” said Dr. Andrew Aldrin. “You’re going to live on Mars and that’s what we think about. You have to do everything that you do on Earth, but you have to do it better.”

“I kind of just want to stay on Earth cause I want to make myself popular on Earth,” said Aundrais Gipson, student.

“Probably try and be a scientist as well as an artist,” Diaz said.