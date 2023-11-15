LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new hotel development in downtown’s Symphony Park will bring together two brands — Marriott and Westin — under one roof, according to a Wednesday news release.

National real estate developer Jackson-Shaw announced the project, a five-story, 441-room “dual-branded” hotel called that wraps together the AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park.

The hotels will share a building on the south side of Grand Central Parkway, near the World Market Center and the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Construction is expected to begin in January 2024 with an opening planned in late 2025, according to Jackson-Shaw.

(Courtesy, Jackson-Shaw)

“Symphony Park is an exciting and transformative development in Las Vegas, aimed at creating a mixed-use urban environment that blends culture, green spaces, residential living and economic opportunities to enhance the city’s downtown district,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. “Jackson-Shaw’s dual-branded hotel is a welcome addition to the dynamic area.”

A crane in the same area is the current site of the Cello Tower project — a 32-story luxury condo development — and Origin at Symphony Park, a mixed-use development. Those projects were announced in July and highlighted during an event this week where Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear unveiled the “Cello Tower Experience Center in Symphony Park.” It’s the city’s first new residential high-rise in over a decade.

There are also plans for a hotel-casino in the area adjacent to Circa and Garage-Mahal, according to a city spokesman.

The Marriott and Westin hotels will create an estimated 150 full-time jobs, and another 50 part-time spots.

(Courtesy, Jackson-Shaw)

The Marriott hotel will feature 322 guest rooms, while Westin will have 119 rooms that will focus on extended-stay customers. An 18,025-square-foot ballroom/meeting space is included, along with seven entertainment suites with an outdoor pool and terrace. The 261,530-square-foot building is on 2.63 acres, according to the news release.

“This venture marks a significant milestone in Jackson-Shaw’s growth and reflects our unwavering commitment to fueling economic growth and enriching the hospitality landscape within the cities we operate,” Jackson-Shaw Senior Vice President of Hotel Development Joe Blewitt said. “We’ve developed 21 hotels and more than 63 million square feet of commercial real estate since 1972, including the Renaissance Las Vegas.”