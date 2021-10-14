Marriott scraps plans for former Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip

Local News

Work started on hotel in 2007

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The former Fontainebleau, which has sat empty on the Las Vegas Strip for more than a decade, will no longer become a Marriott property, 8 News Now has learned.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former Fontainebleau, which has sat empty on the Las Vegas Strip for more than a decade, will no longer become a Marriott-operated property, 8 News Now has learned.

In July, Marriott announced plans to finally open the towering blue building in 2023 as a JW Marriott. A website dedicated to the future hotel has since disappeared. Marriott had said it would operate the 3,700-room property as “the first JW Marriott on the Las Vegas Strip.”

“Marriott recently reached an amicable settlement with the hotel’s owner that has resulted in Marriott exiting the project,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to 8 News Now.

The former Fontainebleau, which has sat empty on the Las Vegas Strip for more than a decade, will no longer become a Marriott property, 8 News Now has learned. (KLAS)

Koch Real Estate Investments bought the 20-acre north Strip property in February for $350 million, records show. The company did not return repeated requests for comment.

Construction started on what was then called the Fontainebleau in 2007, but ended a few years later when the $2 billion project went bankrupt.

Developer Steve Witkoff bought the property in 2017 with plans to open as the Drew, but it didn’t happen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories