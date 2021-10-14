Marriott scraps plans for former Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip

The former Fontainebleau, which has sat empty on the Las Vegas Strip for more than a decade, will no longer become a Marriott property, 8 News Now has learned.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former Fontainebleau, which has sat empty on the Las Vegas Strip for more than a decade, will no longer become a Marriott-operated property, 8 News Now has learned.

In July, Marriott announced plans to finally open the towering blue building in 2023 as a JW Marriott. A website dedicated to the future hotel has since disappeared. Marriott had said it would operate the 3,700-room property as “the first JW Marriott on the Las Vegas Strip.”

“Marriott recently reached an amicable settlement with the hotel’s owner that has resulted in Marriott exiting the project,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to 8 News Now.

Koch Real Estate Investments bought the 20-acre north Strip property in February for $350 million, records show. The company did not return repeated requests for comment.

Construction started on what was then called the Fontainebleau in 2007, but ended a few years later when the $2 billion project went bankrupt.

Developer Steve Witkoff bought the property in 2017 with plans to open as the Drew, but it didn’t happen.