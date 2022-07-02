LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino are holding a blood drive Saturday and Sunday.

Donors who show up at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on either Saturday (July 2) or Sunday (July 3) will receive a voucher for 50% off at the Market Place Buffet.

The blood drive is in conjunction with Vitalant, the nonprofit that provides lifesaving blood services. Vitalant says the drive comes during a critical need period, with a recent “double-digit drop in donors.”

Donors can schedule an appointment online by visiting vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL.

Those who have had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 10 days are eligible to donate, according to a news release from Vitalant. Regardless of vaccination status, donors can give “blood or platelets,” the release said.