Marquee tribute to Harry Reid to begin at 5 p.m. on Las Vegas Strip

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Las_Vegas_Strip_GENERIC_1508194072119.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip will honor the life and legacy of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid with a marquee takeover Thursday starting at 5 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The tribute will include “multiple” resort and hotel properties throughout Las Vegas, a news release said.

Reid, described as the most powerful Nevada politician in state history, died on Tuesday at 82 following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

You can watch live here when it happens.

LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill issued a statement Thursday on Twitter regarding Reid’s passing:

He credited Reid for the “gold standard” he leaves as a legacy for his influence over infrastructure, policy and regulation of Nevada’s tourism and hospitality industry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories