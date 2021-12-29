Marquee tribute to Harry Reid to begin at 5 p.m. on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip will honor the life and legacy of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid with a marquee takeover Thursday starting at 5 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The tribute will include “multiple” resort and hotel properties throughout Las Vegas, a news release said.

Reid, described as the most powerful Nevada politician in state history, died on Tuesday at 82 following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

You can watch live here when it happens.

LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill issued a statement Thursday on Twitter regarding Reid’s passing:

Nevada Born. Nevada Legend.

Thank you, Senator Reid. 1939 – 2021 pic.twitter.com/BPLVTmwY6t — Vegas Means Business (@LVCVA) December 29, 2021

He credited Reid for the “gold standard” he leaves as a legacy for his influence over infrastructure, policy and regulation of Nevada’s tourism and hospitality industry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.