Marquee tribute to Harry Reid to begin at 5 p.m. on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip will honor the life and legacy of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid with a marquee takeover Thursday starting at 5 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
The tribute will include “multiple” resort and hotel properties throughout Las Vegas, a news release said.
Reid, described as the most powerful Nevada politician in state history, died on Tuesday at 82 following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
You can watch live here when it happens.
LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill issued a statement Thursday on Twitter regarding Reid’s passing:
He credited Reid for the “gold standard” he leaves as a legacy for his influence over infrastructure, policy and regulation of Nevada’s tourism and hospitality industry.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.