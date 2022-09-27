LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 3, for Maroon 5 which will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.

The three-time Grammy award-winning band begins the residency next spring on March 24, 2023. M5LV The Residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live to give fans an intimate experience in the 5,200-set venue, according to a news release.

The residency performances are on the following dates:

March 2023: 24, 25, 29 & 31

April 2023: 1, 5, 7 & 8

July 2023: 28 & 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11& 12

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. (PT)