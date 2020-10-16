Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails to host hiring fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Latin-inspired contemporary eatery in Las Vegas is hiring workers to fill a long list of open positions. Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails is hosting a hiring fair Monday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 20 to fill front and back of house positions ahead of the restaurant’s opening date.

The hiring fair will be held at “Pure Indian Cuisine” at 1405 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

For more information about Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails, follow them on Instagram or like their Facebook page.