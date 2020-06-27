Marijuana traffickers from Illinois arrested near Mesquite

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — A married couple is now in custody for drug trafficking after large amounts of marijuana were found in their vehicle. 29-year-old Connor Carreon and 21-year-old Armira Carreon were arrested on several drug charges Wednesday morning.

Police say they stopped the vehicle just after 8:30 Wednesday morning for a traffic violation. While speaking with the couple, the officer saw evidence of illegal drug activity and searched the vehicle.

Police found almost 18 pounds of raw marijuana, concentrated THC Marijuana oils, Marijuana edible candies and drug paraphernalia. The couple was also transporting the drugs with their toddler in the vehicle.

Pictured above is what police confiscated from the vehicle.

Connor and Armira Carreon of Mendota, Illinois have been charged with the following:

Felony Trafficking of Cannabis Concentrate (over one pound)

Felony Trafficking of Marijuana Edibles (over one pound)

Felony Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Sell

Felony Possession of Cannabis Concentrate with the Intent to Sell

Felony Possession of Marijuana Edibles with the Intent to Sell

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Transporting a Controlled Substance

Felony Child Endangerment

Child Protective Services took the child into protective custody. The Carreons are currently being help in the Clark County Detention Center.