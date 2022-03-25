LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School police have responded to nearly 1,400 calls regarding illegal drugs so far in the 2021-22 school year.

The vast majority of calls — about 84% — are related to marijuana, according to Clark County School District (CCSD) statistics.

The number of calls so far this year is approaching the total for the 2019-20 school year — 1,515 — and has already surpassed the total calls from 2018-19, when CCSD Police Department officers responded to 1,210 calls. During the 2020-21 school year, when remote learning was in place during the pandemic, there were only 60 calls.

Information released by the Clark County School District shows 2,177 incidents of possession or use of marijuana this school year, including 167 incidents that involved repeat offenses.

Alcohol was a distant second, with 153 incidents, including 10 repeat offenses.

Tobacco/nicotine placed third on the list, with 114 offenses, including 5 repeat offenses.

The smell of marijuana and tobacco makes them much easier to detect than some others on the list, which can be concealed easier.

Controlled substances categorized as “Other” accounted for 100 other incidents, including 11 repeat offenses. No further information was available on substances that fell into that category, but separate categories included K2/Spice (synthetic marijuana) with 15 total incidents including 1 repeat offense, unspecified prescription drugs (10 incidents/0 repeat offenses), hallucinogens (7/1), inhalants (7/0), over-the-counter drugs (3/0), cocaine or crack (2/0), amphetamines (1/0) and nine incidents involving substances that are “not coded.”