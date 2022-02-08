Marijuana grow house discovered after investigators respond to house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a large marijuana grow house following a home fire in the Spring Valley area.

According to investigators, the incident took place in the 4400 block of Willowhill Court, near Buffalo and Peace Way on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Metro Police investigate a marijuana grow house near Buffalo Drive and Peace Way (Credit: LVMPD)

Police say they noticed the home had been converted into large residential marijuana grow operation. In total there were 812 marijuana plants, weighing more than 300 pounds inside the home.

Investigators describe the home as being rigged with electrical work, modified gas lines, complete with lightning, and fertilizer all found inside.

“This kind of situation is very dangerous and poses a major fire hazard for the home and neighbors,” police said in a Facebook post.

Detectives on the case are asking anyone with information on the grow house operation to contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.