Mariachi gets Google Doodle spotlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mariachi takes a worldwide stage today as Google pays tribute to traditional Mexican musical style in its latest Google Doodle.
Google has replaced their homepage logo with a Doodle video — an animated tribute you can see in full by clicking through to the video. The video features the song “Cielito Lindo,” a song often associated with Mexican pride.
Mariachi music has been a part of Las Vegas, with a program that began at Rancho High School. Members of the program have played at events around the valley, bringing higher visibility to the music.
Google.com describes the tribute:
Today’s video Doodle celebrates a quintessential element of Mexico’s rich cultural heritage: the musical genre of Mariachi. Mariachi is typically characterized by a small group of musicians dressed in traditional clothing who perform a wide repertoire of Mexican songs on mostly stringed instruments (the term Mariachi can refer to either the music or the musicians themselves). During a session held the week of November 22, 2011 UNESCO inscribed Mariachi on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The Mariachi tradition was born in west-central Mexico around the turn of the 19th century, though its exact origins remain unknown. At first, the genre was strictly instrumental, composed of the sounds of stringed instruments, and eventually vocals and the trumpet were added to the mix. In modern times, Mariachi music has been combined with elements of diverse genres from jazz to reggae. Singers often add in their best grito to express the emotion of the vibrant music! No matter the variation, Mariachi remains a strong representation of Mexican history and culture.
Today’s video Doodle features a Mariachi serenade of the classic song, Cielito Lindo. More than just music, Cielito Lindo (which roughly translates from Spanish as “lovely sweet one”) is a symbol of Mexican pride and community.The Mariachi band is depicted playing the staple instruments of the musical genre—including the guitarrón (a six-string bass), vihuela (a five-string guitar), violin, trumpet, and harp—and wearing traditional trajes de charro (charro suits).