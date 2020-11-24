Mariachi gets Google Doodle spotlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mariachi takes a worldwide stage today as Google pays tribute to traditional Mexican musical style in its latest Google Doodle.

Google has replaced their homepage logo with a Doodle video — an animated tribute you can see in full by clicking through to the video. The video features the song “Cielito Lindo,” a song often associated with Mexican pride.

Mariachi music has been a part of Las Vegas, with a program that began at Rancho High School. Members of the program have played at events around the valley, bringing higher visibility to the music.

Google.com describes the tribute: