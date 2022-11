LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’d like a little music with your meal, you might want to try the special mariachi brunch offered at Hussong’s Cantina every Sunday at its Boca Park location.

Corporate Chef George Motsinger said the brunch has dishes such as churro waffles or eggs benedict with chipotle hollandaise. He talked with Good Day Las Vegas Anchor Heather Mills about what restaurant visitors can expect.