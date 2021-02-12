Mardi Gras food marches into downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A taste of New Orleans is rolling into downtown Las Vegas just in time for Fat Tuesday.

You don’t have to head south to celebrate with Cajun food, king cake and beads because it’s happening at the Vegas Test Kitchen during a limited 90-minute Fat Tuesday on Fremont dining event this weekend.

There will be no parades or mass crowds but a downtown alleyway is decorated with carnival colors and an Orleans theme and there will be dishes such as shrimp po-boys, crawfish cake, gumbo, fried okra, cocktails and or course the king cake.

There are four different dinners from Saturday through Tuesday and you can get tickets at this website.