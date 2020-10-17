‘March to the Polls’ rally to support Trump set Saturday morning in Henderson

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “MAGA March to the Polls” rally is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The event at Heritage Park Amphitheater in Henderson coincides with the first day of early voting in Nevada. The site is at 350 E. Racetrack Road.

Nevada Trump Victory will host the Make America Great Again event, and Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald will be on hand.

McDonald will rally supporters before leading the march to an early vote location to cast their ballots for President Trump and Republicans down the ballot.