March Mayhem watch parties announced at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas is transforming into a basketball haven with all-day March Hoops watch parties on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.

Fans can catch the games on the Arena’s LED video wall in private seating or at a variety of table options.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and sports fans are invited to watch the basketball action until 9 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $75 and can be purchased in packages of two to six. Each ticket includes five drink tickets valued at $15 each. A la carte food options will be available for an additional fee.

The event is open to all ages; guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket options include:

Fans can view the games front and center on the first level of the Arena with seating for up to four guests per table. Level One High Top : Located on the first level of the Arena where guests can catch all the action with tables for up to four people.

: Located on the first level of the Arena where guests can catch all the action with tables for up to four people. Level Two High Top: Seated on the second level of the Arena, prime views are available at the high-top tables for groups of up to six.

Seated on the second level of the Arena, prime views are available at the high-top tables for groups of up to six. Bar Seating: Group seating is available for up to six people at the first-floor bar.

Group seating is available for up to six people at the first-floor bar. Lounge Area: On the first floor of the Arena, lounge sectional seating will allow guests to view the games on an individual TV with seating for up to four people.

On the first floor of the Arena, lounge sectional seating will allow guests to view the games on an individual TV with seating for up to four people. VIP Rooms: Fans can relax amidst the gameday action in their own private suites with room for up to six guests and access to gaming consoles, catering services, and TVs.

A full bar and specialty cocktails will be available. A la carte food options include chicken BLTs, cobb salads, tuna poke nachos, two-egg breakfasts, and more.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit the HyperX Esports Arena website. Interested guests can contact VIP@alliedesports.com for additional information on VIP rooms and seating arrangements.

The venue continues to keep health and safety as its top priority and has physically distanced all seating; enforced strict cleaning protocols and limited capacities; and offers gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, and more for guests. Additional safety precautions can be found here.