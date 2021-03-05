March Mayhem watch parties announced at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas is transforming into a basketball haven with all-day March Hoops watch parties on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.
Fans can catch the games on the Arena’s LED video wall in private seating or at a variety of table options.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and sports fans are invited to watch the basketball action until 9 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $75 and can be purchased in packages of two to six. Each ticket includes five drink tickets valued at $15 each. A la carte food options will be available for an additional fee.
The event is open to all ages; guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Ticket options include:
- Main Floor: Fans can view the games front and center on the first level of the Arena with seating for up to four guests per table.
- Level One High Top: Located on the first level of the Arena where guests can catch all the action with tables for up to four people.
- Level Two High Top: Seated on the second level of the Arena, prime views are available at the high-top tables for groups of up to six.
- Bar Seating: Group seating is available for up to six people at the first-floor bar.
- Lounge Area: On the first floor of the Arena, lounge sectional seating will allow guests to view the games on an individual TV with seating for up to four people.
- VIP Rooms: Fans can relax amidst the gameday action in their own private suites with room for up to six guests and access to gaming consoles, catering services, and TVs.
A full bar and specialty cocktails will be available. A la carte food options include chicken BLTs, cobb salads, tuna poke nachos, two-egg breakfasts, and more.
To purchase tickets, fans can visit the HyperX Esports Arena website. Interested guests can contact VIP@alliedesports.com for additional information on VIP rooms and seating arrangements.
The venue continues to keep health and safety as its top priority and has physically distanced all seating; enforced strict cleaning protocols and limited capacities; and offers gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, and more for guests. Additional safety precautions can be found here.