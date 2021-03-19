March Madness fan fun returns to Las Vegas with casino watch parties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — March Madness is underway and although the games are taking place in Indianapolis there’s plenty of activity in Las Vegas which happens to be a big destination for fans.

Casinos and sportsbooks will be busy with watch parties. This is one of the most anticipated NCAA tournaments because last year’s tournament was canceled and it was the first time since 1939 there wasn’t a champion.

COVID-19 is still changing things, including the way people are going to watch the games.

“Everybody that comes in will be temperature checked and we do have sanitation stations all around the arena. Everybody is socially distanced apart. If you come together, you can stay together,” said Jim Braun, director of sponsorship sales at HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor hotel.

Guests can buy $75 tickets to cheer on their favorite teams Friday and Saturday on the arena’s large LED video wall. This is a non-smoking venue and open to families but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.