March employment and unemployment data shows early effects of Nevada business closures caused by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation released its March 2020 economic report, and it shows employment in Nevada was down 4,900 jobs over the month but up 10,600 over the year. That’s a growth rate of 0.8%. This marks the first time since August 2011 that Nevada’s unemployment has grown at a rate of under 1%. The state’s unemployment rate is 6.3 percent this month, up 2.7 percentage points from February and up 2.2 percentage points when compared to last March.

DETR’s report also notes that Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance claims saw an increase of 199,482 claims, or 2,125%, from the same month a year ago. Initial claims are at an all-time high and are nearly six times the previous high set in December 2008, when the state saw 36,414 initial claims.

“This month’s report shows the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevada’s economy. Even with a significant increase in unemployment and slowdown in employment growth, it is important to note that our employment and unemployment data is measured as of the week that includes the 12th day of each month. In March, that week was the week before the closure of non-essential business and government offices in Nevada, and so does not yet capture what has happened in the economy since then. Even so, the March unemployment rate was the highest it’s been in nearly 5 years and employment growth was the slowest it’s been in almost 9 years. When data for April is released next month, it will reflect the situation this week and we expect these trends will see significant declines. Unemployment insurance claims are at an all-time high and weekly claims and payments will continue to increase as further claims come into the system. As the situation continues to change, we’ll continue to focus on unemployment insurance activity, and will continue to post this information to our website, NevadaWorkforce.com.” David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

Some additional highlights for the March report are as followed: