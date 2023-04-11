LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following some of Nevada’s deadliest years for fatal crashes, 2023 is starting off with fewer highway deaths. During the first three months, 69 people lost their lives in crashes compared to 85 in 2022, according to a report from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Department of Public Safety graphic on traffic-related deaths.

A majority of the crashes occur in Clark County, which is the most populated county. The fatal crashes are down 30% from last year, at the same time. During March 2023, fatalities for pedestrians were 16, motorcyclists six, bicyclists one, and no scooter, ATV, or moped deaths were reported.

The previous two years were among some of the deadliest on Nevada roads. In 2021, 385 people were killed in crashes, and in 2022, 382 lost their lives. Most of the lives lost were in Clark County.