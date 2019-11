CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 12: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights knocks the puck away against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on January 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-André Fleury’s father has passed away at the age of 63.

Courtesy: Chris Maathuis

A source tells 8 News Now that André Fleury, Fleury’s dad, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, in his hometown of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

His father’s ashes will be buried at a later date in complete family privacy.