Marc-André Fleury bobblehead unveiled at national museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s more Fleury to go around this holiday season as the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring the beloved Vegas Golden Knights goaltender riding the signature “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

According to the museum, located in Wisconsin, Marc André-Fleury is the newest addition to the very popular “riding” bobblehead collection.

The bobbleheads were produced for the museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Vegas Golden Knights and NHL merchandise.

The one-of-a-kind bobblehead features Fleury wearing a black Golden Knights sweater and goalie leg pads. Fleury holds a stick in his right hand while sitting atop the landmark “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,019, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The museum says orders placed by Dec. 19 will be delivered before Christmas. The bobbleheads are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.