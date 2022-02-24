LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting to the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday will be harder as Interstate 15 ramps close down for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon starting at 2:30 p.m. More closures affect streets up and down Las Vegas Boulevard all the way to downtown.

The courses for the marathon and half-marathon events are spectacular for the runners, who will have the Strip all to themselves. But motorists will have to navigate around the event. Bus service will be completely shut down on Las Vegas Boulevard from downtown to Russell Road from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the RTC. Check with the RTC for other disruptions in service and alternate routes.

A list of closures released in a tweet Thursday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department notes closure times for the Strip and to Flamingo Road:

Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard (start) from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road, closed 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

(start) from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road, closed 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard (finish) from Spring Mountain Road to Flamingo Road, closed 9 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday

(finish) from Spring Mountain Road to Flamingo Road, closed 9 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday Flamingo Road (both directions, between I-15 and Koval Lane), closed 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Closures will also affect Bridger Avenue, 6th Street, Carson Avenue and Fremont Street from 2:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The Nevada Department of Transportation issued a schedule of closures for I-15 ramps on Sunday. All closures begin at 2:30 p.m. with the exception of the Tropicana flyover ramp:

Northbound closures: Northbound I-15 offramp to eastbound Flamingo Road, closed 2:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Northbound I-15 offramp to eastbound Spring Mountain Road, closed 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Northbound I-15 offramp to eastbound Charleston Boulevard, (partial closure — no right turn onto eastbound Charleston) 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.



Southbound closures: Southbound I-15 offramp to eastbound Charleston Boulevard, (partial closure — no left turn onto eastbound Charleston) 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Southbound I-15 offramp to eastbound Sahara Avenue flyover ramp, closed 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Southbound I-15 offramp to eastbound Spring Mountain flyover ramp, closed 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Southbound I-15 offramp to easbound Tropicana flyover ramp, closed 3:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.



Metro notes that all roads should be reopened by 2 a.m. Monday. Paradise Road will be open during the marathon, but motorists should expect heavy traffic. Also, getting to the airport will be much easier from the 215 Beltway on Sunday.

Also, road closures will be in place for Saturday’s 5K event in downtown Las Vegas.