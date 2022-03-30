LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A marathon that starts at 6 a.m. Saturday on Mt. Charleston will cause some delays — as much as 20 minutes — as runners descend on Kyle Canyon Road and hit the finish line in the northwest valley.

The REVEL Mt. Charleston Marathon expects 2,100 participants for the full marathon and 1,700 for the half marathon.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said a pilot car will be in operation in both directions on Kyle Canyon Road (SR157) from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, Oso Blanca Road will close from Gilcrease Avenue to Kyle Canyon Road during the marathon. Detour signs will be posted.

Buses will be taking runners up the mountain from parking lots at Home Depot and Walmart near Tropical Parkway and Centennial Center Boulevard in the early morning hours.

It’s an unusual course — almost completely downhill, with 20 miles on a 4% grade down Kyle Canyon Road.

For more information on the race, including an interactive map, see runrevel.com.