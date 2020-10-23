‘MAP’ testing shows CCSD students may be lagging behind nationally due to distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A test assessing reading and math skills of Clark County School District students reveals a possible learning loss during distance education.

Students from kindergarten through 10th grade took the “MAP” growth assessment last month, which stands for “Measure of Academic Progress.” It identifies what children know and are ready to learn.

But some question the results during distance education.

“It’s not helpful at all to look at these test scores,” said parent Josh Curtis. “For them to call this a standardized test when there’s no standardization whatsoever.”

Curtis has four children in CCSD schools. He says most did not perform well.

“”My kindergartner, his MAP test he identified 0 out of 26 letters,” Curtis said. “The fifth grader went horrible. She declined slightly.”

The results reveal only 84 percent of CCSD students participated in the test.

This data set shows the projected proficiency between 3rd and 8th grade. Students in grades three, four and six are expected to achieve grade-level reading proficiency at or above the national average by the spring, as highlighted in green.

Rebecca Garcia is the Nevada Parent Teacher Association President. While she notices slight improvement, the math findings remain troubling.

The expected math proficiency for students in grades four, five, six, seven and eight is below the national projection, but she questions the accuracy of the findings.

“Is this really where everybody’s at or is this a reflection of kind of taking it in such a unique environment and all of the other factors that go into that,” Garcia said.

Some parents are not stressing about the results.

“I feel like he’s been able to keep up so at this point I’m not concerned at all,” said parent Paolah Guaman.

But Curtis wants the district to toss them out.

“I don’t know why they took it seriously or why they even did it if you can’t get reliable results from the tests,” Curtis said.

Some in the district say the results for kindergarten through second grade were skewed at schools because of additional help in the homes.