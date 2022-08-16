LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s population is expected to continue booming, growing by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

An annual report from CBER stated that the population is already expected to jump past 3 million by 2040. Southern Nevada’s population is currently sitting at approximately 2.33 million.

An animated map shows the Las Vegas valley’s growth since 1996. You can see the outward expansion of homes and businesses, and the alarming decline of Lake Mead, through the years up to 2022.

Satellite imagery shows the growth of the Las Vegas Valley from 1996 to 2022. (UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research)

CBER said the population increase reflects a strong economy boosted by infrastructure investments, including “the high-speed rail project and new hotel room additions.”

CBER also projects that 498,000 jobs will be added in Clark County by 2060 and that southern Nevada’s economy will be diversified as healthcare and social assistance become the second largest sector by 2025, after food services and accommodation.

This is because of predictions of an aging population: Clark County’s residents aged older than 65 are expected to more than double over the next several decades.

To view the full annual population forecast report, visit this link.