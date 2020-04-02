Map shows Las Vegas, other tourism hot spots hit hardest by closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’ve seen the unemployment numbers. We’ve seen the “property closed” signs. We’ve seen the “ghost town” photos.

And now a new map hammers home how closures at Las Vegas resorts has made Clark County ground zero for hospitality workers who don’t know what will happen next. Hover over the map for details.

The numbers important to understanding the impact in Clark County:

Hospitality workers: 292,350

292,350 Total workforce: 1,010,188

1,010,188 Average pay: $36,222

$36,222 Hospitality businesses: 6,229

The same thing is happening elsewhere — places like Disneyland, Disney World and other tourist meccas from coast to coast. But few places have been hit as hard as Las Vegas. Hospitality jobs at casinos, hotels and all the businesses that support a thriving tourist market — all on pause.

Resorts that had hoped to start taking reservations once again await word on when the country can do business again as stay-at-home orders have been extended to April 30.