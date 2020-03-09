Many women in Mexico vow to become invisible for the day

TIJUANA (Border Report) — In Tijuana this morning, the streets and sidewalks and buses look a bit different.

There are fewer women roaming around going to school or work today due to “Un Dia Sin Nosotras” or “A Day Without Women.”

This protest two weeks ago in Tijuana denounced violence and discrimination against women in Mexico. Stats show 11 women per day in Mexico are murdered simply because of their gender. Photo: Jorge Nieto

The protest originated in the state of Veracruz, where a group calling itself “Witches of the Sea” began asking women to refrain from going to work, school, shops and basically stay home for the day on March 9, “to become invisible.”

This is to protest violence and discrimination perpetrated on women in Mexico. Statistics show 11 women a day are murdered in Mexico simply because of their gender. Last year in Mexico, 3,825 such homicides took place. Protesters call it “femicide.”

The idea for women to stay home has gained popularity in the last month or so as many universities and corporations have pledged support and have promised to close down for the day.

A police officer stands behind her riot shield covered in red paint during an International Women’s Day march in Mexico City’s main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Women march during International Women’s Day in Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A woman who was injured in the Zocalo during a march on International Women’s Day arrives at a hospital in the Lindavista neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Pink smoke explodes from a building after some demonstrators broke down the door and vandalized it, along the route of a march on International Women’s Day in Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Militant feminists celebrate after breaking down a barrier to spray graffiti on a building, during a march on International Women’s Day in Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Protesters cheer on a passing group of militant feminists who were defying police to spray graffiti and vandalize buildings during a march on International Women’s Day in Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Protestors spray purple smoke as they walk past police protecting buildings along the route of a march on International Women’s Day in Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Militant feminists break down a barrier protecting a building, along the route of a march on International Women’s Day in Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Demonstrators set fire to the entrance of a building during a march for International Women’s Day in Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Demonstrators are surrouned by a cloud of tear gas during an International Women’s Day march in Mexico City, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Demonstrators are surrounded by a cloud of smoke from fire extinguishers during an International Women’s Day march in Mexico City’s main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Demonstrators attack a vehicle belonging to the fire department during an International Women’s Day march in Mexico City’s main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A woman holds up a smoke candle at the door of the National Palace during an International Women’s Day march in Mexico City’s main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Riot police hold the line as they are attacked with gasoline bomb at the door of the National Palace during an International Women’s Day march in Mexico City’s main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A group of protesters clashed with police as thousands took to the streets to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday with calls to end exploitation and increase equality.

Tensions marred part of the celebration and some clashed with police while housewives, students and mothers with small children on their shoulders took to the streets of Mexico City wearing purple shirts, bandannas and hats.

They carried signs saying “We are the heart of those that no longer beat” and “I’m marching today so that I don’t die tomorrow.”

Bands of masked women smashed windows, lit fires and spray-painting messages on buildings.

Many in the crowd cheered at the sight of vandals spraying messages like “We’re fed up.”

If the turnout in Mexico City on Sunday is any indication, the streets may be less full on March 9. Officials estimated that 80,000 women marched Sunday in Mexico City, with smaller protests throughout the country.

Women in Mexico have been staging protests denouncing violence and discrimination against women Photo: Jorge Nieto

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

