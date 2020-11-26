Many rely on pre-made meals to avoid crowds this Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With coronavirus numbers growing, this Thanksgiving will be a lot different for many valley families.

“It’s hard because we can’t celebrate with families,” said Sherry Fernandez. “I invited eight max, and then now we are down to three.”

It may be an untraditional Thanksgiving, not celebrating with family or friends, but many are adapting to changes and grateful for what they have planned.

“I ordered the turkey, ultimate turkey package, and it’s a whole turkey with sides and apple pie,” Fernandez shared.

Marie Callender’s General Manager Yuri Martin says pre-made meals are in demand.

“That started on Oct. 1, we started taking the orders,” she said. “As Thanksgiving gets closer, immediately, you start getting over 60-70 orders per day.”

To avoid the lines, customers started showing up Monday.

“We have a tent set up outside where you can come and purchase the pies,” Martin explained. “We also have a canopy. It says ‘feast’, like where you pick up the feast inside the restaurant. You’ll be able to pick up individual dinners to go or family platters.”

Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of the Retail Association of Nevada, noted, “We got a lot of people that are cooking Thanksgiving for the first time tomorrow. You can’t go to grandma’s house, can’t go to mom’s house, so a lot of folks experimenting.”

Food stores are seeing an increase of people planning their turkey dinner, so staff has planned, too.

“One of the big changes that you’ll see is now, you will have someone outside the grocery store welcoming you into the store, making sure we are counting the number of people who are inside,” said Wachter.

Whether it’s cooking at home or picking up a meal, safety is on the minds of everyone. It’s also a thankful time for those working hard to help with a new tradition.

“It’s already a stressful time; we make it convenient and easier for them,” said Martin.

It is also recommended, if you can, to do curbside pickup or home delivery services of the items you need at the store.