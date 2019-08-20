Many people aren’t cool with these air conditioning tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some air conditioning tips from the federal government are raising eyebrows. Energy-Star recommends keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer.

The energy saving program also says you should crank it up to 85 when you’re not home and 82 when you’re asleep! Energy-star recommends using a programmable thermostat to implement the settings it says are best.

Many people on the internet have expressed passionate opinions on the topic. Some say those temps are ridiculously hot, while others claim to find them perfectly comfortable.

It’s safe to say, Energy-Star did not have Las Vegas in mind when considering the temperatures. Highs are expected to creep toward 110 degrees Wednesday.