Many Nevadans remain on unemployment, even as employers struggle to hire workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many Nevadans remain on unemployment, even as employers struggle to fill open positions.

While that is the case now, changes in accountability are right around the corner for those on unemployment. And even as more jobs are becoming available, many unemployed Nevadans say they are looking for the right opportunities to get them out of the house and back to work.

“I feel like we’re getting taken advantage of with our situation,” said Oriana Van Dyke, who was laid off in March 2020.

Van Dyke is one of the thousands still filing for unemployment. She has been applying for jobs and has even gotten some offers. But Van Dyke says companies are paying less than her previous job, so getting unemployment benefits is better.

“The compensation that they’re offering is not something that I’ve been used to,” she said. “I also don’t think it’s something that, especially someone in my position who is a single parent and has two kids, can survive off of.”

An automated message from DETR says there are mandatory appointments for some claimants to review job search options.

“Participation is required to remain eligible for UI payments,” the recorded message stated.

Starting on May 1, the work search requirement will be back. That is when those who are receiving unemployment benefits must prove they are actively searching for job opportunities. It was waived for months in Nevada, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other side of all this are valley employers.

Juanny Romero, CEO of Mothership Coffee Roasters and Sunrise Coffee, has been trying for about four months to fill six total employee positions. She’s had no luck.

“It’s very difficult to find any type of person to come in,” Romero said.

She says her staff is a bit overworked, especially now that more customers are coming due to loosening COVID-19 restrictions. So, Romero hopes those who are unemployed will apply.

“I understand where they’re coming from,” Romero said. “You’re making enough money to get by and have a quality of life that works for you, but in the same hand, it’s a double-edged sword.”

Van Dyke says she just wants to be paid what she is worth.

“Employers need to be a little more competitive with what they’re offering,” she said.

It is important to note that DETR says the work search requirement does not apply to people filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims.

Again, several companies across Nevada and the Las Vegas valley are hiring right now, and many are holding job fairs. We have a complete list of dates and times for those job fairs here.